Which teams have been eliminated from NFL playoff contention

The 2021 NFL Playoffs get underway in mid-January, and we have a ways to go before the playoff field is settled. Teams will start to clinch playoff berths in December, but the full field won’t be settled until January. However, before then we’ll get a better handle on who is NOT going to be playing in the NFL’s postseason tournament.

Some teams were not expected to contend from day one, while others are going to be rather surprising. We’ll be updating this list over the coming weeks. Each team will include an explanation of how the team was eliminated and what went wrong, resulting in their elimination. Reminder that with an expanded playoff, this list will include 18 teams by the time the season comes to an end.

How eliminated: Loss to Colts and Chargers win over Bengals in Week 13.

What went wrong: Everything. It started with DeShaun Watson wanting out and nothing has gone right since. You could argue it really started with the DeAndre Hopkins trade, but regardless, it was a mess this season.