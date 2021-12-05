James Robinson benched again following fumble in Week 13, returns after three drives

Update: James Robinson has officially returned to the field after being benched for Carlos Hyde for three drives — a 20 play absence, per Brent Martineau of CBS47/FOX30.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is getting too comfortable in Urban Meyer’s doghouse, to the dismay of fantasy football managers everywhere. The former UDFA back was sent to the bench after Aaron Donald forced a lost fumble recovered by former Jaguar Jalen Ramsey. It’s the second week in a row that a fumble has sent Robinson to the bench.

Robinson is far and away the best back on their roster, but while he’s on the sideline, veteran RB Carlos Hyde has taken the bulk of snaps. So far, Hyde has totaled six touches for 16 yards and a score in Week 13. Regardless of his position on the bench for now, we should expect Robinson to bounce back to his rookie season form. In 2020, Robinson totaled just three fumbles on 289 touches, compared to his four fumbles (two lost) so far in 2021. Fantasy managers shouldn’t be too concerned regarding Robinson’s status moving forward while he shakes off some of his recent struggles unless Carlos Hyde really shines out.