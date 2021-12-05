Opening Week 14 49ers vs. Bengals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 49ers’ final drive came up short deep Seattle Seahawks territory in a 30-23 road loss on Sunday. The Bengals trailed 24-0 in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers before Cincinnati scored 22 unanswered points before the Chargers ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the 49ers-Bengals Week 14 matchup.

49ers vs. Bengals

Re-opened point spread: Bengals -1

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bengals -125, 49ers +105

Opening point spread: Bengals -2

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: Bengals -1

Both teams are coming off off tough losses, although the 49ers was arguably worse against a bad Seahawks team. Injuries are the big questions for this matchup. The Bengals deactivated RT Riley Reiff and C Trey Hopkins, while the 49ers were without WR Deebo Samuel and LB Fred Warner. The healthier team potentially has the edge, and I’d lean Bengals for this one.

