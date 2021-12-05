Opening Week 14 Ravens vs. Browns odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Ravens came a two-point conversion away from beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Lamar Jackson’s pass tipped off Mark Andrews’ fingertips and fell incomplete in a 20-19 loss on Sunday. The Browns had a bye in Week 13, and their offense had been struggling going into the break as Cleveland scored 7, 13 and 10 points in their final three matchups.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Ravens-Browns Week 14 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Browns -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Browns -130, Ravens +110

Opening point spread: Ravens -1

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: Ravens +1.5

Baltimore hasn’t been great offensively in the last month or so, but the Ravens have Cleveland’s number of late. Lamar Jackson should eventually sort things out offensively, while the Browns have remained in a rut offensively for basically the whole season. Cleveland is coming out of a bye week, so it might be worth waiting to see how the line moves before officially backing Baltimore.

