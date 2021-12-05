Opening Week 14 Giants vs. Chargers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The New York Giants and LA Chargers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Giants struggled to move the ball offensively in a 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and it’s anyone’s guess who will start at quarterback in Week 14. The Chargers got out to a 24-0 advantage, nearly blew the lead and ended up pulling away for a 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Giants-Chargers Week 14 matchup.

Giants vs. Chargers

Re-opened point spread: Chargers -10.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Chargers -510, Giants +375

Opening point spread: Chargers -7.5

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: Chargers -7.5

The Giants have the ability to pull off some shockers from time to time but they’ve been decimated by the good teams this season. The Chargers are flying offensively after a big win over the Bengals, and should be able to dominate New York.

