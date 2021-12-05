Opening Week 14 Seahawks vs. Texans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Seahawks survived a last-minute drive from the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as they came back from behind in a 30-23 victory. The Texans were blanked by the Indianapolis Colts 31-0 in Week 13 with just 141 yards of total offense as they lost for the 10th time in their last 11 games.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Seahawks-Texans Week 14 matchup.

Seahawks vs. Texans

Re-opened point spread: Seahawks -8

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -380, Texans +290

Opening point spread: Seahawks -6.5

Opening point total: 44

Early pick: Seahawks -6.5

Seattle is, somehow, still in the NFC playoff picture. Russell Wilson started to look like himself against the 49ers, and Seattle’s defense made key plays when it needed to. The Texans are going nowhere, so it’s best to back the team still playing for something this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.