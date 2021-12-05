Opening Week 14 Jaguars vs. Titans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jacksonville lost their fourth consecutive game on Sunday when they were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams 37-7 on Sunday. The Titans took a break in Week 13, and they lost consecutive games to the Houston Texans and New England Patriots heading into the bye.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Jaguars-Titans Week 14 matchup.

Jaguars vs. Titans

Re-opened point spread: Titans -10.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Titans -525, Jaguars +385

Opening point spread: Titans -9

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: Titans -9

It has quickly unraveled for Urban Meyer in Year 1 with the Jaguars. The Titans finally get their bye week to regroup and rest up, so they’ll be ready to go in this AFC South division clash. Look for Tennessee, who is in the hunt for the No. 1 seed, to dominate Jacksonville here.

