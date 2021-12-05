Opening Week 14 Bears vs. Packers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will face off in primetime this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bears were not all that competitive in a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and we’ll see if Justin Fields will be healthy enough to return as Andy Dalton threw four interceptions. The Packers did not take the field in Week 13 with a bye, but they are coming off a huge win over the Los Angeles Rams in their previous matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bears-Packers Week 14 matchup.

Bears vs. Packers

Re-opened point spread: Packers -12.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bears +475, Packers -675

Opening point spread: Packers -11.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: Packers -11.5

The Packers are coming out of the bye week still in the hunt for the NFC’s top seed. The Bears continue to flounder across the board. Aaron Rodgers has Chicago’s number, and these games tend to get ugly for the Bears. Look for the Packers to dominate on both sides of the ball in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.