Opening Week 14 Rams vs. Cardinals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals will face off in prime time this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Rams hammered the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday. The Cardinals controlled their Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears in a 33-22 victory off their bye week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Rams-Cardinals Week 14 matchup.

Rams vs. Cardinals

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -3

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Cardinals -150, Rams +130

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Opening point total: 52

Early pick: Rams +2.5

Yes, the Rams have looked bad in the last few weeks and a win over Jacksonville doesn’t mean much at this point in the season. Arizona has been flustered by top defenses this season, and the Rams will want some revenge after losing by 17 points in the previous meeting. There’s some value in taking the underdog against the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.