Davis vs. Cruz results: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

We get a rare Sunday night of championship boxing to close out a big weekend for the lightweight division. Gervonta “Tank” Davis puts his WBA (regular) title on the line against Isaac Cruz at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. The full card will air starting at 8 p.m. ET as part of a Showtime PPV.

Davis is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -1400 while Cruz is a +750 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 6.5 with the over priced to -140. The winning method odds are priced as follows:

Davis by decision or technical decision: +500

Davis by KO, TKO, DQ: -500

Cruz by decision or technical decision: +2200

Cruz by KO, TKO, DQ: +1600

Draw: +2200

If Davis can handle his business on Sunday, he’ll be in position to continue moving up the lightweight ranks. He has bounced between light and junior welterweight, but this win could set up a chance to join the lightweight unification march with George Kambosos, Jr. and Devin Haney. Kambosos won the WBA (super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles last weekend with an upset of Teofimo Lopez. Haney successfully defended his WBC title last night against JoJo Diaz. If Davis wins, two of these three will likely face off at some point in 2022.

Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KO) vs Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds ( Odds : Davis -1400, Cruz +750)

: Davis -1400, Cruz +750) Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KO) vs Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds ( Odds : Fundora -250, Garcia +200)

: Fundora -250, Garcia +200) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KO) vs Carlos Adames (20-1, 16 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds ( Odds : Derevyanchenko -425, Adames +320)

: Derevyanchenko -425, Adames +320) Eduardo Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KO) vs Miguel Marriaga (30-4, 26 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds (Odds: Ramirez -600, Marriaga +425)

