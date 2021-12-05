Ravens lose Marlon Humphrey to season-ending shoulder injury, per report

The injuries keep coming for the Baltimore Ravens. After losing notable players including J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters for the season, the Ravens will now be without Marlon Humphrey down the stretch. According to Ian Rapoport, Humphrey sustained a shoulder injury in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be out for the season.

#Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

The Ravens are on a short list of Super Bowl contenders but at some point these injuries are going to have an effect. Baltimore is now without its top two corners, and has to play Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford in this final stretch of the regular season. Humphrey’s absence is going to have a cascading impact across the defense. The way Baltimore’s offense has been playing recently, the injury comes at a particularly bad time.

This injury also explains why John Harbaugh tried to end the game in regulation with a two-point conversion attempt. Harbaugh simply didn’t trust his depleted defense to get a stop in overtime, and he couldn’t have had much trust in his offense the way it operated for most of the game.