Opening odds for every bowl game on the 2021-22 schedule

Bowl season is here, and 84 FBS college football teams out of the 130 available will compete in 42 games across 18 days for your viewing and wagering pleasure.

While some will be more vacation for the teams and fans, a few will come with actual stakes such as a New Year’s Six victory, with four teams competing for the national championship. These games are often fun, wide open, and as much about motivation of the players and teams involved as the talent between the sidelines.

While for decades these games were considered only exhibitions, they’ve counted in the standings for years, and also give additional practice time for the teams and coaches participating in them. Many times you’ll see plenty of younger players getting additional time, while other teams will use the game to send off their seniors to show respect for their contributions to the program. Those tend to happen earlier in the cycle

But as it gets later, especially if you’re in a College Football Playoff semifinal like the Cotton or Orange Bowl, it can also be the biggest game you’ll ever play.

Here are the odds for every game during the 2021 FBS bowl season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: Toledo -9.5

Total: 53

Spread: CC -9.5

Total: 63.5

Spread: App State -2.5

Total: 67.5

Spread: Fresno State -13.5

Total: 51

Spread: BYU -8

Total: 57

Spread: Liberty -8

Total: 57

Jimmy Kimmel LA: Oregon State vs. Utah State

Spread: OSU -7.5

Total: 64.5

R+L Carriers New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana

Spread: Louisiana -5.5

Total: 51.5

Spread: Tulsa -7.5

Total: 51

Famous Idaho Potato: Kent State vs. Wyoming

Spread: Wyoming -3.5

Total: 58.5

Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco: North Texas vs. Miami-Ohio

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: UTSA -2.5

Total: 50

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces: Missouri vs. Army

Spread: Army -3.5

Total: 60.5

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla: Central Florida vs. Florida

Spread: Florida -7

Total: 56.5

Spread: Memphis -3.5

Total: 61

Spread: Georgia State -3.5

Total: 49.5

Spread: Nevada -6.5

Total: 66

Spread: BC -3

Total: 49

Spread: Auburn -3

Total: 52

SERVPRO First Responder: Air Force vs. Louisville

Spread: Air Force -1

Total: 55

Spread: MSU -9

Total: 60

Spread: NC State -1

Total: 60

Spread: Minnesota -5.5

Total: 44.5

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

New Era Pinstripe: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

TransPerfect Music City: Purdue vs. Tennessee

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: Pitt -4

Total: 64

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: Georgia -7.5

Total: 43.5

Spread: Alabama -13.5

Total: 58.5

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: ND -2

Total: 45

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Spread: OSU -7

Total: 67

Spread: Ole Miss -2

Total: 51

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

