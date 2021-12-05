Opening odds for every bowl game on the 2021-22 schedule

Bowl season is here, and 84 FBS college football teams out of the 130 available will compete in 42 games across 18 days for your viewing and wagering pleasure.
While some will be more vacation for the teams and fans, a few will come with actual stakes such as a New Year’s Six victory, with four teams competing for the national championship. These games are often fun, wide open, and as much about motivation of the players and teams involved as the talent between the sidelines.
While for decades these games were considered only exhibitions, they’ve counted in the standings for years, and also give additional practice time for the teams and coaches participating in them. Many times you’ll see plenty of younger players getting additional time, while other teams will use the game to send off their seniors to show respect for their contributions to the program. Those tend to happen earlier in the cycle
But as it gets later, especially if you’re in a College Football Playoff semifinal like the Cotton or Orange Bowl, it can also be the biggest game you’ll ever play.
Here are the odds for every game during the 2021 FBS bowl season from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Bahamas: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
Spread: Toledo -9.5
Total: 53
Cure: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois
Spread: CC -9.5
Total: 63.5
Boca Raton: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
Spread: App State -2.5
Total: 67.5
New Mexico: UTEP vs. Fresno State
Spread: Fresno State -13.5
Total: 51
Independence: BYU vs. UAB
Spread: BYU -8
Total: 57
LendingTree: Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan
Spread: Liberty -8
Total: 57
Jimmy Kimmel LA: Oregon State vs. Utah State
Spread: OSU -7.5
Total: 64.5
R+L Carriers New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana
Spread: Louisiana -5.5
Total: 51.5
Myrtle Beach: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion
Spread: Tulsa -7.5
Total: 51
Famous Idaho Potato: Kent State vs. Wyoming
Spread: Wyoming -3.5
Total: 58.5
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco: North Texas vs. Miami-Ohio
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State
Spread: UTSA -2.5
Total: 50
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces: Missouri vs. Army
Spread: Army -3.5
Total: 60.5
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla: Central Florida vs. Florida
Spread: Florida -7
Total: 56.5
EasyPost Hawai’i: Memphis vs. Hawai’i
Spread: Memphis -3.5
Total: 61
Camellia: Ball State vs. Georgia State
Spread: Georgia State -3.5
Total: 49.5
Quick Lane: Western Michigan vs. Nevada
Spread: Nevada -6.5
Total: 66
Military: East Carolina vs. Boston College
Spread: BC -3
Total: 49
TicketSmarter Birmingham: Houston vs. Auburn
Spread: Auburn -3
Total: 52
SERVPRO First Responder: Air Force vs. Louisville
Spread: Air Force -1
Total: 55
AutoZone Liberty: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
Spread: MSU -9
Total: 60
SDCCU Holiday: NC State vs. UCLA
Spread: NC State -1
Total: 60
Guaranteed Rate: West Virginia vs. Minnesota
Spread: Minnesota -5.5
Total: 44.5
Fenway: SMU vs. Virginia
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
New Era Pinstripe: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Cheez-It: Iowa State vs. Clemson
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Valero Alamo: Oregon vs. Oklahoma
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Duke’s Mayo: North Carolina vs. South Carolina
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
TransPerfect Music City: Purdue vs. Tennessee
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Peach: Michigan State vs. Pitt
Spread: Pitt -4
Total: 64
Las Vegas: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Orange: Michigan vs. Georgia
Spread: Georgia -7.5
Total: 43.5
Cotton: Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Spread: Alabama -13.5
Total: 58.5
Gator: Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Sun: Washington State vs. Miami
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Arizona: Boise State vs. Central Michigan
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Outback: Penn State vs. Arkansas
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Fiesta: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame
Spread: ND -2
Total: 45
Citrus: Kentucky vs. Iowa
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
Rose: Utah vs. Ohio State
Spread: OSU -7
Total: 67
Sugar: Baylor vs. Ole Miss
Spread: Ole Miss -2
Total: 51
Texas: Kansas State vs. LSU
Spread: TBD
Total: TBD
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.