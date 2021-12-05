 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for every bowl game on the 2021-22 schedule

The college football regular season is a wrap and bowl game matchups have been announced. We’ve got a look at opening odds for the 2021-22 bowl game slate.

By Collin Sherwin
A general view of the National Championship Trophy during media day for the College Football Playoff National Championshipon January 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bowl season is here, and 84 FBS college football teams out of the 130 available will compete in 42 games across 18 days for your viewing and wagering pleasure.

While some will be more vacation for the teams and fans, a few will come with actual stakes such as a New Year’s Six victory, with four teams competing for the national championship. These games are often fun, wide open, and as much about motivation of the players and teams involved as the talent between the sidelines.

While for decades these games were considered only exhibitions, they’ve counted in the standings for years, and also give additional practice time for the teams and coaches participating in them. Many times you’ll see plenty of younger players getting additional time, while other teams will use the game to send off their seniors to show respect for their contributions to the program. Those tend to happen earlier in the cycle

But as it gets later, especially if you’re in a College Football Playoff semifinal like the Cotton or Orange Bowl, it can also be the biggest game you’ll ever play.

Here are the odds for every game during the 2021 FBS bowl season from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Bahamas: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

Spread: Toledo -9.5
Total: 53

Cure: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Spread: CC -9.5
Total: 63.5

Boca Raton: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

Spread: App State -2.5
Total: 67.5

New Mexico: UTEP vs. Fresno State

Spread: Fresno State -13.5
Total: 51

Independence: BYU vs. UAB

Spread: BYU -8
Total: 57

LendingTree: Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Spread: Liberty -8
Total: 57

Jimmy Kimmel LA: Oregon State vs. Utah State

Spread: OSU -7.5
Total: 64.5

R+L Carriers New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana

Spread: Louisiana -5.5
Total: 51.5

Myrtle Beach: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Spread: Tulsa -7.5
Total: 51

Famous Idaho Potato: Kent State vs. Wyoming

Spread: Wyoming -3.5
Total: 58.5

Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco: North Texas vs. Miami-Ohio

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State

Spread: UTSA -2.5
Total: 50

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces: Missouri vs. Army

Spread: Army -3.5
Total: 60.5

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla: Central Florida vs. Florida

Spread: Florida -7
Total: 56.5

EasyPost Hawai’i: Memphis vs. Hawai’i

Spread: Memphis -3.5
Total: 61

Camellia: Ball State vs. Georgia State

Spread: Georgia State -3.5
Total: 49.5

Quick Lane: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Spread: Nevada -6.5
Total: 66

Military: East Carolina vs. Boston College

Spread: BC -3
Total: 49

TicketSmarter Birmingham: Houston vs. Auburn

Spread: Auburn -3
Total: 52

SERVPRO First Responder: Air Force vs. Louisville

Spread: Air Force -1
Total: 55

AutoZone Liberty: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

Spread: MSU -9
Total: 60

SDCCU Holiday: NC State vs. UCLA

Spread: NC State -1
Total: 60

Guaranteed Rate: West Virginia vs. Minnesota

Spread: Minnesota -5.5
Total: 44.5

Fenway: SMU vs. Virginia

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

New Era Pinstripe: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Cheez-It: Iowa State vs. Clemson

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Valero Alamo: Oregon vs. Oklahoma

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Duke’s Mayo: North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

TransPerfect Music City: Purdue vs. Tennessee

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Peach: Michigan State vs. Pitt

Spread: Pitt -4
Total: 64

Las Vegas: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Orange: Michigan vs. Georgia

Spread: Georgia -7.5
Total: 43.5

Cotton: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Spread: Alabama -13.5
Total: 58.5

Gator: Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Sun: Washington State vs. Miami

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Arizona: Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Outback: Penn State vs. Arkansas

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Fiesta: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame

Spread: ND -2
Total: 45

Citrus: Kentucky vs. Iowa

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

Rose: Utah vs. Ohio State

Spread: OSU -7
Total: 67

Sugar: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Spread: Ole Miss -2
Total: 51

Texas: Kansas State vs. LSU

Spread: TBD
Total: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation