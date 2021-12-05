Gervonta Davis next fight: Opponents could include George Kambosos, Jr., Devin Haney

Gervonta “Tank” Davis took care of business Sunday evening, beating Isaac Cruz via unanimous decision with scores of 116-112 and two scores of 115-113. He was a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook — installed at -1600 — so the final result was not a surprising result.

That being said, it wasn’t easy for Tank. I had it scored a 114-114 draw, but this could have gone either way. Davis did just enough though and will remain undefeated. He did injure his left hand in the middle of the fight so he’ll need to get his hand looked at and sorted out.

Davis improved to 26-0 with the win and now will look to take a step forward in the lightweight division. He’s spent time between junior lightweight, lightweight, and junior welterweight, but lightweight might be his best opportunity to build his brand. It’s turned into one of the best divisions in boxing, and the past two weeks have brought changes to the pecking order — and in turn changes to who Tank might fight next.

The past two weekends saw three lightweight title fights. Last weekend, George Kambosos beat Teofimo Lopez to secure the WBA (super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles in the division. On Saturday night, Devin Haney retained his WBC title with a win over Joseph “JoJo” Diaz. And now, Davis has retained his WBA (regular) title. Kambosos and Haney hold the most legitimate of the belts, but Davis remains in the conversation with his performances.

So what’s next for the division? Kambosos is in the catbird position holding most of the major belts. He could fight a rematch with Lopez in Australia and that would probably do well. Considering the subsequent report that Lopez was dealing with a life-threatening condition, that might very well be enough to secure a rematch.

Haney follows with a chance to offer Kambosos a shot at unifying the division. While Davis has a belt to his name from a major sanctioning body, that version of the WBA title is decidedly less than Haney’s WBC title. Haney could fight one-time legend Vasyl Lomachenko or take a crack at undefeated Ryan Garcia, who are one-two in the WBC’s ratings. And of course, he could meet Tank with the winner then getting a shot at Kambosos.

And so we have Davis coming out of this win. Kambosos and Haney are the most high profile options for him. Some of the top-ranked fighters in the WBA rankings are Michel Rivera, Jorge Linares, or Lomachenko. There are several viable options, but Davis likely wants to see what can come with Kambosos.