Best DFS lineup strategy for Patriots-Bills on Monday night

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills go head-to-head on Monday Night Football in an important game for the AFC East and AFC as a whole. The winner of this game takes the lead in the AFC East and solidifies themselves in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

As of this writing, the weather should play a major role in this game, as wind gusts are forecasted to hit 49 mph with sustained winds above 25 mph.

Captain’s Chair

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots — $14,700

Rhamondre Stevenson and Harris are splitting work fairly evenly at the moment, but Harris leads the two by a small margin and is the preferred goal line back. This game is going to be a grind on the ground if the wind truly as as bad as projected, the ground game will be the deciding factor.

Josh Allen, QB, Bills — $16,800

Allen is going to have trouble putting up big passing numbers, but he can run the ball well and is the most likely Bills player to score around the goal line. It isn’t a perfect spot for him, but it isn’t a perfect spot for any offensive players with this wind and Allen is a talented football player.

Value Plays

Zack Moss, RB, Bills — $600

Moss was a healthy scratch last week against a tough Saints run defense and could very well be a scratch again this week. But, I expect the team will want his ability between the tackles in a game where passing will be hindered. If he is active, $600 is a price I’m going to pay up for.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots — $5,600

If the Patriots can move the ball on the ground, they are going to give it to Harris and Stevenson. Hunter henry is another player who could be useful in a high-wind matchup, but keeping the ball on the ground is going to be the what Bill Belichick would prefer this week.