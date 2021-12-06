NFL weather forecast for Week 13 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

Anytime you are in Orchard Park in December, there’s a good chance you’ll need to put on a sweater before you head to the mailbox. For the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots matchup on Monday Night Football, you’ll need a little more than a sweater.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Patriots vs. Bills on Week 13 MNF

The forecast continues to change and right now it looks like the temperatures aren’t going to be much below freezing or at all, but the wind is the biggest problem at the moment. Winds look like they’ll be around 24 to 29 mph with gusts up to 49 mph.

Temperatures will fall from a high of 54 degrees during the day to a low of 27 at night, so we’re looking at a front hitting and bringing wind and cold temperatures in the afternoon. It’s going to feel quite cold during the game, even if the official temps haven’t hit below freezing.

Precipitation isn’t as likely as wind and cold, but there is a 40 percent chance, which would add to the difficulty for offenses.

Fantasy/betting implications

Both the Bills and Patriots know what cold weather is all about, but the Patriots are likely more prepared for bad weather than the Bills, who need to throw the ball to put up points. We need to downgrade all the fantasy pieces in this game.