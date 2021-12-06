15 Houston vs. Alcorn State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Houston Cougars rallied for three blowout victories following their lone loss of the season, and the Alcorn State Braves are next up on the schedule on Monday night.

Houston lost to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Maui Invitational, followed by a 78-49 win over the Oregon Ducks, a 99-58 victory over Northwestern State and an 111-44 victory over Bryant. The Cougars are crushing teams right now and have one of the top defenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency with the offense not too far off from the top spot.

Alcorn State is off to a 1-6 start through their first seven games, but three of the losses came by four points or less. The Braves are outside the top 300 in KenPom, so they’ll have their work cut out for them in keeping this close with the way Houston has been operating.

How to watch Houston vs. Alcorn State

When: Monday, December 6th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -32

Total: 131

The Pick

Over 131

When you play your first 16 games of a 27-game season on the road, it means you’re exchanging showing up for paychecks. But no one has beaten the Braves by 32 yet, including Gonzaga (27 point loss) and Wazzu (18). Houston does tend to grind bad teams into dust, but they do it by scoring more in transition unlike when they play better opponents. If you hit a total of 157 against Northwestern State and 155 in a 67-point win over Bryant, you’re likely to do the same against Alcorn.

