14 Florida vs. Texas Southern: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Florida Gators suffered their first loss of the season last week, and they will look to build a new winning streak when they host the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday, December 6th.

Florida came up short in a road matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners 74-67 after winning their first six games including impressive victories over the Florida State Seminoles and Ohio State Buckeyes. The Gators biggest strength has come on the defensive end of the floor, and Colin Castleton is still averaging a double-double with 14.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Texas Southern has yet to win a game this season after seven attempts. The Tigers have played some quality opponents in their early-season schedule, but it’s likely they will continue to search for win No. 1 after Monday’s game. The team is led by John Walker III, who is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

How to watch Florida vs. Texas Southern

When: Monday, December 6th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O in Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Florida -21

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Texas Southern +21

Sure the Tigers are 0-7 and are terrible, but they save their best for good opponents. In the middle of a 13-game road swing to open up the season (totally normal), they’ve lost to Saint Mary’s by nine, NC State by eight, and BYU by just 17. Time to hang around one more time in Gainesville.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.