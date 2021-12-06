 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL playoff picture: What does Patriots-Bills mean for AFC standings

The New England Patriots face the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, New York on Monday, December 6th. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By TeddyRicketson
Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up during a game against the Tennessee Titans during a game at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in an important AFC East matchup in Week 13. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6th with the game airing on ESPN for Monday Night Football. The Bills are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots playoff picture

Current AFC standing

Through their first six games, the Patriots went 2-4, but they have now won six games in a row. Things appear to be clicking for the offense and rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the defense looks as stout as ever. Most recently, they beat the Tennessee Titans 36-13. The Pats sit atop the AFC East with a one-game lead over the Bills. If the playoffs started today, they would be the 2-seed in the AFC.

Bills playoff picture

Current AFC standing

Since Week 6, the Bills have alternated losses and wins going 3-3 in their last six games. They had half a bye week heading into Week 13 as they played on Thanksgiving and beat the New Orleans Saints, 31-6. They are one game back of the Pats in the AFC East and if the playoffs started today, the Bills would be a 6-seed.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Ravens (8-3) @ Steelers (5-5-1)
Chargers (6-5) @ Bengals (7-4)
Washington (5-6) @ Raiders (6-5)
Broncos (6-5) @ Chiefs (7-4) Sunday Night Football
Titans BYE

