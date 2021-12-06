NFL playoff picture: What does Patriots-Bills mean for AFC standings

The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in an important AFC East matchup in Week 13. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6th with the game airing on ESPN for Monday Night Football. The Bills are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots playoff picture

Current AFC standing

Through their first six games, the Patriots went 2-4, but they have now won six games in a row. Things appear to be clicking for the offense and rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the defense looks as stout as ever. Most recently, they beat the Tennessee Titans 36-13. The Pats sit atop the AFC East with a one-game lead over the Bills. If the playoffs started today, they would be the 2-seed in the AFC.

Bills playoff picture

Current AFC standing

Since Week 6, the Bills have alternated losses and wins going 3-3 in their last six games. They had half a bye week heading into Week 13 as they played on Thanksgiving and beat the New Orleans Saints, 31-6. They are one game back of the Pats in the AFC East and if the playoffs started today, the Bills would be a 6-seed.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Ravens (8-3) @ Steelers (5-5-1)

Chargers (6-5) @ Bengals (7-4)

Washington (5-6) @ Raiders (6-5)

Broncos (6-5) @ Chiefs (7-4) Sunday Night Football

Titans BYE