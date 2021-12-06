Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, December 6

We have a 10-game slate in the Association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Luguentz Dort over 3.5 rebounds (-110)

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be looking to rebound from their horrific 73-point loss last week to the Memphis Grizzlies when they play the Detroit Pistons tonight. The Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is still dealing with a concussion. With SGA out, Oklahoma City will need Luguentz Dort be a factor on both ends of the floor.

Dort is having a solid season for the Thunder, averaging career highs across the board with 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. The former Arizona State Sun Devil has gone over 3.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games. Dort also had at two games where he grabbed at least three rebounds. At even money, this is not a bad bet to consider tonight.

Lonzo Ball over 5.5 assists (+110)

Ball has been a consistent playmaker for the Chicago Bulls this season and one of the main reasons why they’ve been playing well. The young point guard is averaging 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season.

Ball has an eye for getting assists, dishing out more than 5.5 in six out of his last 10 games, which includes four straight games. The 24-year-old point guard has three good offensive players in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic flanking him, which makes any point guard’s job easy to handle on a nightly basis. In the Bulls’ first matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Ball had six assists in 37 minutes of action. If he plays over 30 mins again, then Ball should be able to hit this prop.

Keldon Johnson over 1.5 3-pointers made (+185)

For our last player prop bet, we are going to go with Keldon Johnson over 1.5 three-pointers made. Johnson is one of the Spurs’ best players and potential building block piece as they are retooling towards the future. The young forward has played well this season, averaging 14.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. Johnson is also shooting 46.9% from the field and 41% from three-point range on 2.9 attempts.

This is a super long shot prop, but it’s one that is not of the realm of possibility of hitting. He has made more than 1.5 three-pointers in seven out of his last 10 games. In the Spurs’ first meeting against the Suns, Johnson did not attempt a three back on Nov. 22. However, the Suns are allowing teams to shoot 34.9% from behind the arc and 41.9% in their last three games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.