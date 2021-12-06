NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Monday, December 6

The NBA is kicking the week off with a full slate of games on Monday night, with 10 contests taking place. The action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Thunder vs. Pistons, Wizards vs. Pacers, and 76ers vs. Hornets all getting underway. The night ends with Clippers vs. Trail Blazers and Magic vs. Warriors which both tip off at 10:00 p.m.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Marcus Morris Sr., Los Angeles Clippers, $4,900

Morris is in great form, playing over 30 minutes in three of his last four games and shooting fire from downtown. He’s hit 10-of-15 from the three-point line in his last two games, racking up 62.5 fantasy points between the two contests. He’s not the most consistent scorer, but if you’re looking for someone on a budget who has a high ceiling, Morris is a good play especially against a Blazers team who is still without Damian Lillard (abdomen).

Melton’s last two games have seen him put up 19 and 11 points, respectively, while totaling 59.75 fantasy points between the two performances. He may not always be guaranteed to get the 26 minutes he played against the Mavericks over the weekend, but but he’s scored over 24 fantasy points in his last four games straight. He should be good for another decent performance against Miami without hurting your salary cap too much.

Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets, $3,900

With the Hornets going through some struggles with absences recently, Martin has really picked up a lot of slack and come through for his team. Even when the team is fully healthy, he’s still been putting in some decent performances off the bench. He’s scored over 22 fantasy points in three of his last four games, topping out at 37.5 in his last outing against the Hawks. As long as he sees playing time, he’s all but guaranteed to get you at least double digit points for your DFS lineup at a bargain price.