Pick against the spread, over/under for Magic vs. Warriors on Monday

After losing two games to the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs last week, the Golden Warriors will now get ready to play the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET to wrap up the night in the Association.

The Magic (5-19) have lost four out of their last five games, which includes a tough two-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Cole Anthony is the player to watch for Orlando, who is averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game. The Warriors (19-4) suffered their fourth defeat of the season on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Magic vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -15.5

The Magic have not played good basketball this season on the road (3-11), losing their last six games by an average of 10.3 points per game. Orlando has solid collection of young guys on their roster, but for them to take the next step, it starts with them winning games on the road.

The Magic are 7-3 against the spread this season and 5-5 ATS when they are underdogs by 10 or more points. Despite their couple of losses last week, the Warriors are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games. In their last 10 games at the Chase Center, Golden State has won nine by at least double-digits. The Warriors are 10-3-1 ATS when they are the home favorite and 2-0-1 ATS when they are favored by 10 or more points.

Over/Under: Under 217.5

A couple of weeks ago, we saw the Magic get trounced by the Bucks 123-92 on the road, which went under the total of 218.5. We could see the same situation play out tonight as the Warriors have one of the best defenses and offenses in the NBA. The total has gone under in five of Orlando’s last seven games, while the total has gone under in five of Golden State’s last six games.

