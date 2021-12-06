Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Hornets on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will try to snap the Charlotte Hornets’ five-game home win streak on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Hornets (14-11), who defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-127 Sunday night. The Sixers (12-11) snapped their two-game road losing streak on Friday with a hard-fought 98-96 win over the Hawks. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

76ers vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers -6.5

The Hornets were seven-point underdogs against the Hawks last night and ended up pulling off the win and cover. Miles Bridges led the way for Charlotte with 32 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3pt), four rebounds, and four assists in 40 assists. As a team, the Hornets shot 45.9% from three-point range.

But on the defensive end, they allowed the Hawks to shoot 45.9% from behind the arc as well. The Hornets cannot repeat that same defensive performance tonight against a Sixers’ squad that is shooting 35.7% from three, which ranks seventh in the East.

Charlotte is 5-0 against the spread in their last five games and 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against teams from the Eastern Conference. They are also 0-5 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back this season. Meanwhile, the Sixers have had their struggles on the road this season, but that was on their most recent west coast road trip, where they were missing multiple players. Philadelphia is 3-0 ATS when they are road favorites and 5-4 ATS when they are favored this season.

Over/Under: Over 217

The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last six games and they are 8-15-1 when it comes to overs this season. As for the Hornets, the total has gone over in five out of their last six games. Hornets are one of the best teams when it comes to the over (15-10) due to their defense (115.8 points per game allowed). Take the over in this spot.

