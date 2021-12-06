Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Bucks on Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) will pay a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks (15-9) on Monday night at Fiserv Forum. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Cavs are fresh off a narrow 109-108 loss to the Utah Jazz that came down to the wire, effectively ending their four-game winning streak. The bucks are coming off a commanding 124-102 win over the Miami Heat as Pat Connaughton led the way with 23 points.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bucks favored by 6.5 points at home with the point total set at 214.5. The defending champs are priced at -265 on the moneyline while the Cavs are at +215.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +6.5 (-110)

The Bucks have been without star Giannis Antetokounmpo for a couple games due to a calf injury. He was ruled out for games against the Raptors and the Heat, although Milwaukee still took care of business against Miami. The Bucks narrowly lost on the road to Toronto by just four points, even without their leading scorer. Giannis is still listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s matchup, so time will tell if he ends up seeing the floor or not. Regardless, the Bucks will probably still win this game as they’ve shown they can score points and stay elite even without Giannis on the court. With how good the Cavs have been playing in recent games, it’s bound to be a close affair. I think the Bucks win but the Cavs will still cover in Milwaukee tonight.

Over/Under: Under 214.5 (-110)

Both teams are near the bottom of the league when it comes to going over point totals. They’ve both gone over just nine times while staying under for the other 15 games. Especially if Giannis can’t go tonight, expect under to be the safe play in this matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.