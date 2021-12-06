Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Bulls on Monday

The Chicago Bulls (16-8) will play host to the Denver Nuggets (11-11) at United Center on Monday night, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Bulls, sitting at second place in the Eastern Conference, have won their last three outings, capping that off with a 111-107 win over the first-place Brooklyn Nets. The Nuggets have been in a bit of a slump, battling absences and only winning three of their last 10 contests. It won’t get easier for them on the road in Chicago.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bulls are favored to win by four points, and are priced at -170 on the moneyline. The Nugs are set at +150 while the point total is 217.

Nuggets vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -4 (-105)

The Nuggets will be missing a handful of players including Michael Porter Jr. (back), Austin Rivers (health and safety), Bones Hyland (health and safety), Bol Bol (health and safety), and of course Jamal Murray (ACL) who’s been sidelined since last season. A silver lining for Denver is their leading scorer Nikola Jokic, who has managed to stay healthy the last couple weeks, and just put up 32 points and 11 rebounds in their win over the Knicks on Saturday.

However, the Bulls have been playing some solid basketball, led by DeMar DeRozan, who is averaging a league fourth-best 26 points per game this season. The Nuggets are just 2-6 ATS through their last eight games away from home, and the result at United Center may not be much different especially with so many roster absences. Pick the Bulls to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Over 217 (-110)

Regardless of the result, both teams are capable of putting up big points as they both have top-10 scorers on their side. Denver is 7-4-0 against the over on the road this season, averaging 112 points through their last three games while the Bulls are 5-6-0 at home, averaging 121 points over their last three contests as well. Over seems to be the safe play in this one.

