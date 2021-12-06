Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Trail Blazers on Monday

The Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) will travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (11-13) at Moda Center on Monday night, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Clippers, after starting off strong, have lost seven of their last 10 outings and four of their last five. The blazers have lost their last two straight, most recently with a 145-117 thrashing at home by the Celtics.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Clippers favored by three points at Moda Center. The visitors are -150 on the moneyline while the Blazers are at +130. The point total is set at 215.5.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers +3 (-110)

Both teams have been hit with the injury bug, which has taken a big toll in their recent results. The Blazers have been without Damian Lillard (abdomen) for the last three games, while adding Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Nassir Little (ankle) to the injury list as well. CJ McCollum (ribs) is listed as probable for tonight’s contest as well. The Clippers, still without Kawhi Leonard (knee), have also been missing Nicolas Batum (COVID-19) since mid-November.

The Blazers have been exceptionally good at home this season, going 10-1 before their last two home games where they were defeated by the Spurs and the Celtics. They’ll hope to bounce back, and might have a good shot especially if McCollum is good to go as well. The Clips, while still fifth in the West, have slipped recently as their offense just hasn’t been good enough despite Paul George’s best efforts. He hasn’t scored over 20 in his last two outings, and LA is 3-5 on the road this season. It’ll be a close affair, but I’d lean toward the Blazers covering at home tonight.

Over/Under: Under 215.5 (-110)

With the Blazers’ leading scorer out, and their second-leading scorer (McCollum) possibly playing through injury, their offense is sure to show signs of struggling especially against a team like the Clippers. George hasn’t been quite himself through the last couple games on offense either, so I’d take the under as the safe play in this contest.

