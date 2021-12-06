Mario Cristobal to be new head coach at Miami

Mario Cristobal is the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. After a seemingly interminable dance while Manny Diaz remained head coach, the university finally fired Diaz and has inked Cristobal to a contract.

SOURCES: Oregon’s Mario Cristobal did a players-only meeting to tell them that he’s leaving to become the new head coach at Miami. Most of his staff is on the road and learned of it after. AD Rob Mullens has scheduled a staff meeting for 9 AM: https://t.co/NMexj5sY90 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2021

The former FIU head coach and Alabama assistant was 35-13 in five seasons at Oregon, with back-to-back Pac-12 Championships in 2019-20, as well as a Rose Bowl win in 2019. But a 38-10 loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game this season, the second loss to the Utah Utes in 14 days, was a bit of a disappointment.

But as an alum of The U, and a two-time national champion as a player in Coral Gables, he was the top target of the program. It was a chaotic process, but the university finally got what it appears to have wanted. Clemson AD Dan Radakovich will be Cristobal’s boss in Miami, and bringing in a highly successful athletic director and head coach shows how committed the Hurricanes are to winning and getting back to their glory days.