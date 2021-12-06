 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mario Cristobal to be new head coach at Miami

The Ducks lose their head coach to his alma mater

By Collin Sherwin
Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal throws a football to his son s after a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Cristobal is the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. After a seemingly interminable dance while Manny Diaz remained head coach, the university finally fired Diaz and has inked Cristobal to a contract.

The former FIU head coach and Alabama assistant was 35-13 in five seasons at Oregon, with back-to-back Pac-12 Championships in 2019-20, as well as a Rose Bowl win in 2019. But a 38-10 loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game this season, the second loss to the Utah Utes in 14 days, was a bit of a disappointment.

But as an alum of The U, and a two-time national champion as a player in Coral Gables, he was the top target of the program. It was a chaotic process, but the university finally got what it appears to have wanted. Clemson AD Dan Radakovich will be Cristobal’s boss in Miami, and bringing in a highly successful athletic director and head coach shows how committed the Hurricanes are to winning and getting back to their glory days.

