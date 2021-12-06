Purdue vs. Tennessee odds: Opening line for Music City Bowl

The Purdue Boilermakers and Tennessee Volunteers face off in the Music City Bowl with both programs trending in the right direction. This bowl game will be huge for both coaches, who have been successful in establishing a strong culture after some down seasons.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Purdue vs. Tennessee odds: 2021 Music City Bowl

Point spread: Tennessee -3

Point total: 61

How they got here

The Boilermakers sprung some major upsets this season, downing Iowa and Michigan State to maintain their nickname “Spoilermakers”. The Vols fielded one of their most explosive offenses in recent seasons and have something going under Josh Heupel. Tennessee will look to be a contender in the SEC East next season.

