Iowa vs. Kentucky odds: Opening line for Citrus Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes will come in droves to Central Florida after their loss in the Big Ten Championship Game, as they’ll face the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2021 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Iowa vs. Kentucky odds: 2022 Citrus Bowl

Point spread: Kentucky -2.5

Point total: 45

How they got here

Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) picked up wins over Iowa State and an overtime classic against Penn State, the longest game in FBS history. But those big wins fizzled as the season continued, and the Hawkeyes got eviscerated 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship Game which wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC) beat Florida again and rolled Louisville 52-21 in the Governor’s Cup to end the season. The Cats are No. 25 in the latest poll and bring a balanced attack with 225.0 yards passing and 206.1 yards rushing per game.

