Penn State vs. Arkansas odds: Opening line for Outback Bowl

The Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2021 Outback Bowl. These two teams came into the season with different expectations, with Penn State aiming to challenge for the Big Ten title while Arkansas simply hoped to make a bowl game.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Penn State vs. Arkansas odds: 2022 Outback Bowl

Point spread: Penn State -3

Point total: 46.5

How they got here

The Nittany Lions had some big wins early in the season, including a Week 3 victory over Auburn. Penn State then faltered several times during the rest of the season, including a nine-overtime thriller against Illinois. It was clear Penn State was the fourth-best team in the division despite looking like a contender. The Razorbacks pulled off some big wins themselves in conference play, including triumphs over Texas A&M and LSU. Sam Pittman has done a great job with this program and is poised to keep making noise going forward.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.