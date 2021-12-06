Notable absent players during Week 14 byes

Week 14 will feature some tremendous divisional and conference matchups that will sure shakeup the NFL playoff picture. At the same time, there will be plenty of fantasy football players that will be absent from your lineups.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots will all have a bye next week. Jonathan Taylor is the big name on bye, and that’s a big one given his MVP-level performance this season. Beyond Taylor, we won’t see the likes of emerging rookie Jaylen Waddle, Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Damien Harris, and more.

QB: Jalen Hurts/Gardner Minshew

RB: Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell

WR: DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor

TE: Dallas Goedert

K: Jake Elliott

QB: Carson Wentz

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

WR: T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal

TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

K: Michael Badgley

QB: Tua Tagovailoa

RB: Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Phillip Lindsay

WR: Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins

TE: Mike Gesicki

K: Jason Sanders

QB: Mac Jones

RB: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden

WR: Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne

TE: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

K: Nick Folk