 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notable absent players during Week 14 byes

Week 14 brings an end to the NFL bye weeks but there is a full bag of top fantasy players who will spend their weekend relaxing.

By Chet Gresham and Jovan C. Alford
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 14 will feature some tremendous divisional and conference matchups that will sure shakeup the NFL playoff picture. At the same time, there will be plenty of fantasy football players that will be absent from your lineups.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots will all have a bye next week. Jonathan Taylor is the big name on bye, and that’s a big one given his MVP-level performance this season. Beyond Taylor, we won’t see the likes of emerging rookie Jaylen Waddle, Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Damien Harris, and more.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB: Jalen Hurts/Gardner Minshew
RB: Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell
WR: DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor
TE: Dallas Goedert
K: Jake Elliott

Indianapolis Colts

QB: Carson Wentz
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
WR: T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal
TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
K: Michael Badgley

Miami Dolphins

QB: Tua Tagovailoa
RB: Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Phillip Lindsay
WR: Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins
TE: Mike Gesicki
K: Jason Sanders

New England Patriots

QB: Mac Jones
RB: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden
WR: Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne
TE: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith
K: Nick Folk

More From DraftKings Nation