Notable absent players during Week 14 byes

Week 14 will feature some tremendous divisional and conference matchups that will sure shakeup the NFL playoff picture. At the same time, there will be plenty of fantasy football players that will be absent from your lineups.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots will all have a bye next week. Jonathan Taylor is the big name on bye, and that’s a big one given his MVP-level performance this season. Beyond Taylor, we won’t see the likes of emerging rookie Jaylen Waddle, Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Damien Harris, and more.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB: Jalen Hurts/Gardner Minshew
RB: Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell
WR: DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor
TE: Dallas Goedert
K: Jake Elliott
Indianapolis Colts
QB: Carson Wentz
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
WR: T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal
TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
K: Michael Badgley
Miami Dolphins
QB: Tua Tagovailoa
RB: Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Phillip Lindsay
WR: Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins
TE: Mike Gesicki
K: Jason Sanders
New England Patriots
QB: Mac Jones
RB: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden
WR: Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne
TE: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith
K: Nick Folk