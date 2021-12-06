Best bye week replacements for QBs Carson Wentz, Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts

With four teams heading into the bye for Week 11, it means that fantasy football managers will have to find a waiver wire replacement for quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. Hurts has been a quality QB1 this season due to his dual-threat ability, while the other three quarterbacks have been tremendous streaming options over the last few weeks.

Below we’ll take a look at a couple of bye week replacements on waivers that could fill the void in fantasy football.

Week 14 byes: Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Eagles

Taylor Heinicke vs. Cowboys

Heinicke might not put up gaudy numbers on a weekly basis, but he somehow finds ways to create explosive plays and put points on the board. The former Old Dominion University QB has thrown at least one touchdown pass in seven consecutive games. Washington will now play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, who are giving up 17.6 fantasy points per game to QBs this season.

Ryan Tannehill vs. Jaguars

Tannehill came into this season as a projected top-10 quarterback in fantasy football. But he along with the Titans’ offense has dealt with their share of issues and injuries. However, the good news for Tannehill and the Titans is they have the Jacksonville Jaguars up next on the schedule.

The veteran quarterback has not had a double-digit fantasy performance since Week 10 vs. the New Orleans Saints, where he scored 18.62 fantasy points. In the last two games, he’s had a combined 17.34 fantasy points, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. Jacksonville’s defense is allowing 17.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, heading into Week 13.