Best bye week replacements for RBs Jonathan Taylor, Myles Gaskin, Miles Sanders

Week 14 will be the final week of byes in the NFL during the 2021 season and with a few talented running backs off the field, you might need to make some waiver wire moves to replace them. Here, we’ll take a look at two potential options of backs to insert into your fantasy lineup.

Week 14 byes: Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Eagles

Tevin Coleman vs. Saints

New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman is available in a decent number of leagues, and he could be a solid bye week fill in even against a talented New Orleans Saints run defense. Coleman has operated as the team’s No. 1 back for two weeks in a row with Michael Carter sidelined with an injury. Coleman rushed for 58 yards on 5.3 yards per carry against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He also caught three passes for 19 yards.

D’Onta Foreman vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans do not have a back who can single-handedly replace Derrick Henry, but the combination of Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman are coming off a bye week and played well their last time out. Foreman received the most amount of carries with 19 for 109 yards, and Hilliard’s game was fueled by a 68-yard gain as he went 131 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown. Both players will see plenty of snaps against Jacksonville’s defense, and Foreman could be in for another big game.