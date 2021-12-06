Best bye week replacements for WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith

For the final time of the NFL regular season, teams fantasy managers will need to deal with bye weeks in Week 14. With a few top wideouts off the field this weekend, here’s a look at two quality options to replace them with for the stretch run of the fantasy football season.

Week 14 byes: Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Eagles

Kenny Golladay vs. Chargers

The New York Giants are dealing with all sorts of injuries in the passing game, and Kenny Golladay has the talent to take advantage of increased targets. He left the game with an injury to his ribs in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins but returned to the field. Be sure to check the injury reports to see who will line up at quarterback for the Giants, but Golladay will remain one of the top targets and is available in plenty of fantasy leagues.

Russell Gage vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage went off in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and is free to be picked up in many fantasy football leagues. He has been getting plenty of targets and on Sunday, he caught 11 of 12 passes that went his way for 130 yards. Gage is certainly worth a fill in if needed heading into Week 14 of the NFL season.