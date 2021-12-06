Best bye week replacements for TEs Dallas Goedert, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

Heading into the final week of the NFL regular season that features teams on bye weeks, you could be in a position where you need a one-week replacement at the tight end position. Here is a look at a couple options that might be worth grabbing in Week 14.

Week 14 byes: Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Eagles

Zach Ertz vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is worth a pickup this weekend if he’s still available in your league. He had a quiet game with one reception for 10 yards on Sunday against the Chicago Bears as he Cardinals did not throw the ball a ton. In the previous matchup, Ertz had a monster game with eight catches for 88 yards with two touchdowns. He is in for a better day than his Week 13 performance.

Tyler Conklin vs. Steelers

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin had a season-high nine targets in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. While that many looks will not be sustainable, maybe he will become a larger part of the offense. He caught seven passes for 56 yards in the game. Conklin is available in many fantasy football leagues and could be worth an add against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.