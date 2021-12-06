Opening Week 14 Lions vs. Broncos odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Lions picked up victory No. 1 on Sunday in a thrilling victory with a last-second touchdown as time expired against the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos dropped to 6-6 with a loss in Kansas City on Sunday Night Football. Teddy Bridgewater struggled with two picks.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Lions-Broncos Week 14 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Broncos -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Broncos -310, Lions +245

Opening point spread: Broncos -8

Opening point total: 43.5

Early pick: Lions +7

Detroit is energized coming off a win, and has played a lot of close games this season. The Broncos do have a stout defense and productive run game, but they’re not going to blow teams out. Denver might win the game but this is too big of a spread to feel good about the Broncos.

