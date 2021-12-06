Opening Week 14 Raiders vs. Chiefs odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 on Sunday.

The Raiders were defeated by the Washington Football Team 17-15 on a last-second field goal as Las Vegas lost for the fourth time in the past five games. The Chiefs beat the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, taking advantage of several Teddy Bridgewater mistakes to maintain their AFC West lead.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Cowboys-Washington Week 14 matchup.

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Raiders +350

Opening point spread: Chiefs -10

Opening point total: 53

Early pick: Chiefs -10

The first game between these teams was not close, with Kansas City hanging 41 on the Raiders in primetime. Expect this second game to be a bit closer, but the Chiefs are now in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They’ll cover the spread here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.