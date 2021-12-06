Opening Week 14 Bills vs. Bucs odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Bucs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Buccaneers won their third consecutive game on Sunday when they took down the Atlanta Falcons 30-17 on the road. Buffalo closes out Week 13 with a Monday Night Football contest against the Patriots. The AFC East is on the line in this primetime matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bills-Bucs Week 14 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bucs -3.5

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Bucs -160, Bills +140

Opening point spread: Bucs -3

Opening point total: 53.5

Early pick: Bills +3

This is one of the best, if not the best, game in Week 14. Both teams are headed for the postseason and can put up points in bunches, so this has the makings of a shootout. Tampa Bay has been off at times this season against better defenses, and Buffalo has a personnel offensively to make Tampa’s defense pay. Take the underdogs against the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.