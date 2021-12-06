UEFA Champions League clinching scenarios for knockout round entering Matchday 6

The final matchday of the group stage in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is here, with plenty of teams still looking to qualify for the knockout round. While most of the groups have been sorted out, there are still some key matches to watch in Matchday 6. Here’s how each of the groups are shaping up, with qualification scenarios for the teams still in play.

Group A

Manchester City and PSG have already qualified as the two teams from this group. City has the top spot, while PSG will be the second team from Group A.

Group B

This is the group where most of the action will be. Liverpool has already qualified as the top team in the group, but Porto, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are all in contention for the second spot.

Porto plays Atletico Madrid in Matchday 6. If Porto wins, it’ll be the second team through. If Atletico Madrid win, it’ll need AC Milan to either lose or draw to clinch a spot. If the two teams draw, Porto would need AC Milan to either lose or draw. If AC Milan wins, it needs Porto to either lose or draw to qualify. If AC Milan draws, it can still inch ahead of Porto on goal differential assuming Porto loses.

Porto - Win OR Draw+AC Milan draw/loss

AC Milan - Win + Porto draw/loss OR Draw + Porto loss

Atletico Madrid - Win + AC Milan draw/loss

Group C

Ajax has clinched the top spot in Group C. Sporting CP is currently three points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and is 10 goals ahead on goal differential. For Dortmund to clinch, it would have to beat Besiktas and hope Sporting loses to Ajax, with the combined goal differential resulting in Dortmund surpassing Sporting. Sporting CP just needs a draw to clinch with no tiebreakers, but can also clinch with a loss and a higher goal differential.

Dortmund - Win + Sporting loss + goal differential

Sporting - Win OR Draw OR loss + Dortmund draw/loss OR loss + Dortmund win with superior goal differential

Group D

Real Madrid and Inter Milan are the two teams coming out of this group, but the top spot is still up for grabs. These two play each other in Matchday 6. If Inter wins, it’ll take the top spot. If Real Madrid wins or draws, it’ll have the top spot in the group.

Group E

Bayern Munich has the top spot in this group. Barcelona and Benfica are fighting for the second spot. If Barcelona wins, it’ll be in. If it draws, it needs Benfica to draw or lose. If Barcelona loses, a Benfica draw or loss would put the Catalan club in. For Benfica to get in, it’ll need a win with a Barcelona draw or loss.

Barcelona - Win OR draw + Benfica draw/loss OR loss + Benfica draw/loss

Benfica - Win + Barcelona draw/loss

Group F

Manchester United is in and Young Boys is out. The key match here is Villarreal vs. Atalanta. The winner would go through, while Villarreal would be in with a draw.

Villarreal - Win/draw vs Atalanta

Atalanta - Win vs Villarreal

Group G

This is the group where there’s truly madness. Lille plays Wolfsburg and RB Salzburg plays Sevilla. If Wolfsburg wins, it’ll come down to goal differential between Lille, Wolfsburg and Salzburg as long as the Salzburg/Sevilla game ends in a draw.

Lille - Win/draw OR loss + goal differential over Wolfsburg

RB Salzburg - Win OR draw + Lille win/draw or Lille loss with better goal differential

Sevilla - Win

Wolfsburg - Win + Salzburg/Sevilla draw + goal differential over Lille or Salzburg

Group H

Chelsea and Juventus have qualified for the knockout round, but the top spot has not been decided yet. Chelsea has the superior goal differential, so a tie goes to the Blues.