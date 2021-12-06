Russell Gage, Rex Burkhead among best players to add in Week 14 waivers

We’ve hit Week 14 of the fantasy football, which means trade deadlines have likely passed and the best place to upgrade the roster is through the waiver wire. There admittedly isn’t much left on the wire at this point, as the best players have been rostered over the course of the final weeks heading towards the fantasy playoffs. Here are the best waiver wire adds heading into Week 14.

Week 14 byes: Colts, Eagles, Dolphins, Patriots

Russell Gage, Falcons WR (24.9 percent in ESPN leagues)

Next up — Panthers

With Calvin Ridley still out, Gage was a natural fit to be next in line for major targets in Atlanta’s offense. After catching 11 passes for 130 yards, there’s no doubt Gage will be a factor for the Falcons down the stretch this season. The opportunities will be there, so Gage should definitely be on a roster as the fantasy regular season wraps up.

Taysom Hill, Saints QB (35.9 percent)

Next up — Jets

Hill threw four interceptions in Thursday’s loss but still finished with over 20 fantasy points. That’s because he was an effective runner, and should continue to be so against a poor Jets defense. There’s some injury questions with Hill, who says he will attempt to play through a finger issue. If he’s active, Hill is a great streaming option at the quarterback position.

Rex Burkhead, Texans RB (29.3 percent)

Next up — Seahawks

It’s tough to trust anyone in Houston, but Burkhead was the leader in this backfield. He’s going to get anywhere from seven to 15 touches per game as long as he has that role, so there will be some production there. Managers who are struggling for running back help could use Burkhead off the waiver wire.

Amon-ra St. Brown, Lions WR (6.6 percent)

Next up — Broncos

St. Brown was among the more promising rookies when it came to fantasy football because of his path to a No. 1 receiver role. The USC product delivered Sunday, with a late touchdown reception to give the Lions their first victory of the season. St. Brown has substantially more value in keeper and dynasty formats.

Evan Engram, Giants TE (28.7 percent)

Next up — Chargers

Engram caught four passes for 61 yards and looks to be healthy heading into Week 14. The Giants are going to need to keep pace with a high-scoring Chargers offense, so Engram is bound to get targets. At tight end, he offers good value off the waiver wire.

Deonte Harris, Saints WR (3.8 percent)

Next up — Jets

Harris enters a great matchup in Week 14 but there’s also high bust potential with this player. He did have a deep touchdown in garbage time, so the Week 13 fantasy points are going to be skewed. The Saints have looked a lot better offensively with Taysom Hill at quarterback, and Harris did get eight targets Thursday. He’s a decent upside pickup for Week 14.