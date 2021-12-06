Ricky Seals-Jones worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after Logan Thomas injury

It’s time for Ricky Seals-Jones, part two. Washington tight end Logan Thomas returned from a hamstring injury that landed him on IR, but in his second game back he suffered a knee injury. It is being reported as a torn ACL and MCL, which will end his 2021 season.

Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones: Week 14 waiver wire

Seals-Jones did not play this week due to a hip injury, but he did get in time at practice. He was limited and will look to upgrade to full this week. Jon Bates is the only other tight end of note on the roster.

Seals-Jones did not put up monster numbers during Thomas’ previous absence, but it was solid given how light the tight end position is in fantasy football. In Week 5 through Week 7, he managed lines of 5-41, 4-58-1, and 6-51. That’s two double digit performances and a near double digit performance. With Washington getting on track, he offers some value heading toward fantasy football playoffs.

Ricky Seals-Jones is rostered in 6.6% of ESPN leagues.