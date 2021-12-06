NFL MVP odds: Tom Brady takes another jump up with Week 13 win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady helped his case to win NFL MVP on Sunday in Week 13, throwing for 4 TDs and 368 yards in a 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady entered Week 13 as the favorite at +350, ahead of Josh Allen, who will play on MNF against the Patriots. The Bucs are 9-3 and at the top of the NFC South division with a shot at the No. 1 overall seed by season’s end. Things are starting to line up for Brady to win another MVP.

Tom Brady NFL MVP odds: +175

Brady is closing in on 40+ TDs for a second straight season and should throw well over 4,000 yards on the season. The Bucs’ remaining schedule also points to Brady winning MVP. Tampa Bay can easily run the table if Week 14 against the Bills goes well. Two games vs. the Panthers, the Jets and Saints would close out the season.

At this point, getting Brady at +175 odds feels like pretty great value. It would take a pretty big Bucs collapse and one of Allen (+500), Aaron Rodgers (+600) or Kyler Murray (+1000) going on a huge run in December. Dak Prescott improved to +1200, but that’s likely too far off even with a strong finish.

