NFL MVP odds: Where is Aaron Rodgers at coming off bye week?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had the week off after picking up a big NFC win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. The reigning MVP if having another strong season, but is it anywhere close to what he did last year? Not really. Let’s take a look at Rodgers’ odds to win NFL MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 14 of the season.

Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP odds: +600

The Packers have a road map to the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. That’s sort of the only thing Rodgers has going for him in the MVP race. He won’t have the stats to compete with Brady. Even if the Bucs QB threw no TDs the rest of the season, Rodgers probably doesn’t pass him. Really, it’s the lack of mistakes (which we’re used to see from Rodgers) and the wins. Rodgers has 23 TDs and just 4 INTs and ranks 2nd behind Kyler Murray in passer rating (105.5) while his QBR ranks 5th (65.3), also behind Murray and Brady.

It’s weird but had Rodgers not gotten Covid-19 and missed the Chiefs game, he could have a stronger case. The Packers at 10-2 would be even with the Cardinals and Rodgers would have regular season wins over Murray and Patrick Mahomes. The Packers play the Ravens in a few weeks and that would give Rodgers a shot at defeating another MVP candidate.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.