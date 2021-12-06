NBA MVP odds tracker: Are second-tier candidates Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Trae Young worth betting on?

We’ve talked at length about Golden State Warriors PG Stephen Curry, Brooklyn Nets SF Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP standings. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Curry is still the favorite to win MVP this season at +140. Durant is second at +475, while Antetokounmpo remains third at +700. Those odds haven’t fluctuated much. What’s worth examining this week is the next group of candidates, starting with Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Trae Young at +4000 each.

Booker’s Suns went on an 18-game winning streak, which gives him some narrative which others might not have. Phoenix is also high in the standings, which is a boost for any MVP candidate. Booker’s statistics aren’t jumping off the charts, but they are solid. If the Suns keep playing well, Booker should see his odds improve.

Butler is dealing with an injury at the moment and has had some issues staying healthy this season. However, the Heat did lose Bam Adebayo for a good chunk of time which gives Butler the chance to create the impression of “keeping the team afloat” during a critical time if he can consistently be on the court. Miami is also near the top of the East, so record won’t hurt Butler’s candidacy.

George has been carrying the Clippers so far this year. Los Angeles has been the better team in town, even if the standings don’t show much of a discrepancy. The small forward’s statistics would give him a great chance against any of the top 3 candidates. He’s the most intriguing option of this group.

Young has the numbers but his Hawks are not doing so hot in the standings right now. This team did turn things around late last season to make a run to the conference finals, so don’t count out a second-half surge. If that happens, Young could garner enough attention to make a late swoop for MVP consideration. Of this tier, the Atlanta point guard remains the riskiest option.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Dec. 6)

1. Stephen Curry, +140

2. Kevin Durant, +475

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, +700

4. Nikola Jokic, +1300

5. Luka Doncic, +2200

6. Joel Embiid, +3500

7. Devin Booker, +4000

8. Jimmy Butler, +4000

9. Paul George, +4000

10. Trae Young, +4000

11. James Harden, +4500

12. DeMar DeRozan, +5000

13. Damian Lillard, +6000

14. Chris Paul, +6000

15. Anthony Davis, +6000

