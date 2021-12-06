Super Bowl 56 odds: Chargers, Colts see slight bump during quiet Week 13

Given the way the NFL season has gone, Week 14 was relatively quiet in terms of upsets. The teams favored to win got the job done in most cases, and that usually means little change when looking at Super Bowl 56 odds.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts were the notable risers in Week 13, jumping slightly behind dominant performances. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals fell slightly due to letdowns, although Baltimore’s result was hardly surprising given the way the offense has looked over the last month. Of LA and Indianapolis, the Colts might be better equipped to deal with teams as the weather gets colder behind a strong run game and fierce defense.
Two teams to avoid would be the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s easy to get caught up in the narrative surrounding both franchises and try to spin a Week 13 win into something bigger but there’s a reason these squads are +20000 and +10000 respectively.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers remain the top three teams in terms of odds. The biggest value play on the board might be the Arizona Cardinals at +800, as Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins looked sharp in their return to the field.
Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 14, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 14
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 13
|Week 14
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 13
|Week 14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+600
|+500
|+550
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+500
|+700
|+650
|Green Bay Packers
|+1300
|+800
|+700
|Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|+750
|+750
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4500
|+800
|+800
|New England Patriots
|+3500
|+1000
|+1000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+3500
|+1000
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1400
|+1200
|+1200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1400
|+1400
|+1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+3000
|+2800
|+2000
|Tennessee Titans
|+3000
|+2800
|+2800
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+15000
|+2800
|+4000
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1400
|+4000
|+4000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+3500
|+5000
|+4500
|Cleveland Browns
|+1600
|+4000
|+5000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+5000
|+6000
|+9000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+10000
|+10000
|+9000
|Denver Broncos
|+4500
|+9000
|+9000
|New Orleans Saints
|+3000
|+10000
|+10000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+4500
|+15000
|+10000
|Washington
|+5000
|+20000
|+13000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+10000
|+10000
|+15000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+2000
|+20000
|+20000
|Miami Dolphins
|+3500
|+40000
|+20000
|Carolina Panthers
|+9000
|+50000
|+50000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+8000
|+50000
|+50000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|+50000
|+50000
|Chicago Bears
|+6500
|+50000
|+50000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13000
|+100000
|+100000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|+100000
|+100000
|Detroit Lions
|+20000
|+100000
|+100000
|Houston Texans
|+30000
|+100000
|+100000
