Super Bowl 56 odds: Chargers, Colts see slight bump during quiet Week 13

There weren’t many upsets this week, which means Super Bowl odds remain relatively stable.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Chargers v Cincinnati Bengals
Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Given the way the NFL season has gone, Week 14 was relatively quiet in terms of upsets. The teams favored to win got the job done in most cases, and that usually means little change when looking at Super Bowl 56 odds.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts were the notable risers in Week 13, jumping slightly behind dominant performances. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals fell slightly due to letdowns, although Baltimore’s result was hardly surprising given the way the offense has looked over the last month. Of LA and Indianapolis, the Colts might be better equipped to deal with teams as the weather gets colder behind a strong run game and fierce defense.

Two teams to avoid would be the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s easy to get caught up in the narrative surrounding both franchises and try to spin a Week 13 win into something bigger but there’s a reason these squads are +20000 and +10000 respectively.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers remain the top three teams in terms of odds. The biggest value play on the board might be the Arizona Cardinals at +800, as Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins looked sharp in their return to the field.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 14, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 14

Team Week 1 Week 13 Week 14
Team Week 1 Week 13 Week 14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +500 +550
Kansas City Chiefs +500 +700 +650
Green Bay Packers +1300 +800 +700
Buffalo Bills +1000 +750 +750
Arizona Cardinals +4500 +800 +800
New England Patriots +3500 +1000 +1000
Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1000 +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 +1200
Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1400 +1600
Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2800 +2000
Tennessee Titans +3000 +2800 +2800
Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +2800 +4000
San Francisco 49ers +1400 +4000 +4000
Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 +4500
Cleveland Browns +1600 +4000 +5000
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +6000 +9000
Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +10000 +9000
Denver Broncos +4500 +9000 +9000
New Orleans Saints +3000 +10000 +10000
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +10000
Washington +5000 +20000 +13000
Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +10000 +15000
Seattle Seahawks +2000 +20000 +20000
Miami Dolphins +3500 +40000 +20000
Carolina Panthers +9000 +50000 +50000
Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 +50000
New York Giants +8000 +50000 +50000
Chicago Bears +6500 +50000 +50000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +100000 +100000
New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000
Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000
Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000

