Super Bowl 56 odds: Chargers, Colts see slight bump during quiet Week 13

Given the way the NFL season has gone, Week 14 was relatively quiet in terms of upsets. The teams favored to win got the job done in most cases, and that usually means little change when looking at Super Bowl 56 odds.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts were the notable risers in Week 13, jumping slightly behind dominant performances. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals fell slightly due to letdowns, although Baltimore’s result was hardly surprising given the way the offense has looked over the last month. Of LA and Indianapolis, the Colts might be better equipped to deal with teams as the weather gets colder behind a strong run game and fierce defense.

Two teams to avoid would be the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s easy to get caught up in the narrative surrounding both franchises and try to spin a Week 13 win into something bigger but there’s a reason these squads are +20000 and +10000 respectively.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers remain the top three teams in terms of odds. The biggest value play on the board might be the Arizona Cardinals at +800, as Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins looked sharp in their return to the field.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 14, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 14 Team Week 1 Week 13 Week 14 Team Week 1 Week 13 Week 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +500 +550 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +700 +650 Green Bay Packers +1300 +800 +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 +750 +750 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +800 +800 New England Patriots +3500 +1000 +1000 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1000 +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 +1200 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1400 +1600 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2800 +2000 Tennessee Titans +3000 +2800 +2800 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +2800 +4000 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +4000 +4000 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 +4500 Cleveland Browns +1600 +4000 +5000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +6000 +9000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +10000 +9000 Denver Broncos +4500 +9000 +9000 New Orleans Saints +3000 +10000 +10000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +10000 Washington +5000 +20000 +13000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +10000 +15000 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +20000 +20000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +40000 +20000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +50000 +50000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 +50000 New York Giants +8000 +50000 +50000 Chicago Bears +6500 +50000 +50000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +100000 +100000 New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000 Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000 Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000

