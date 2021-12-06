 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 odds: Lewis Hamilton opens as sizable favorite to win Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

We break down the opening odds for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is the Formula One season finale.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 13, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Formula One has reached its season finale. The final F1 race of the season is scheduled for this Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix runs on Sunday, December 12 at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Lewis Hamilton enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225 and is followed by Max Verstappen at +200. Valtteri Bottas follows at +1600, but all eyes will be on Hamilton and Verstappen.

The two drivers are tied in the points race following this past Sunday’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, with 369.5 points. However, Hamilton has all the momentum coming into the final race. He’s won three straight races and coupled with Verstappen taking an in-race penalty, he made a key move late in Jeddah to pass Verstappen and secure the win. Outside of an entirely unexpected 9th place/10th place finish for the two drivers with a fastest lap playing into things, whomever finishes the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the better position will win the season-ending points title.

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday morning with the hour-long process starting at 8 a.m. on ESPN2. Practice will take place on Friday on ESPNU at 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., and then on Saturday on ESPN2 at 5 a.m.

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, odds

Driver Opening odds
Driver Opening odds
Lewis Hamilton -225
Max Verstappen +200
Valtteri Bottas +1600
Sergio Perez +2800
Charles Leclerc +6500
Pierre Gasly +6500
Lando Norris +6500
Carlos Sainz +8000
Daniel Ricciardo +13000
George Russell +10000
Esteban Ocon +2500
Fernando Alonso +2500
Yuki Tsunoda +2500
Sebastian Vettel +30000
Lance Stroll +30000
Antonio Giovinazzi +50000
Kimi Raikkonen +50000
Nicholas Latifi +50000
Mick Schumacher +50000
Nikita Mazepin +50000

