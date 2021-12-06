F1 odds: Lewis Hamilton opens as sizable favorite to win Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula One has reached its season finale. The final F1 race of the season is scheduled for this Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix runs on Sunday, December 12 at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2.
Lewis Hamilton enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225 and is followed by Max Verstappen at +200. Valtteri Bottas follows at +1600, but all eyes will be on Hamilton and Verstappen.
The two drivers are tied in the points race following this past Sunday’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, with 369.5 points. However, Hamilton has all the momentum coming into the final race. He’s won three straight races and coupled with Verstappen taking an in-race penalty, he made a key move late in Jeddah to pass Verstappen and secure the win. Outside of an entirely unexpected 9th place/10th place finish for the two drivers with a fastest lap playing into things, whomever finishes the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the better position will win the season-ending points title.
Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday morning with the hour-long process starting at 8 a.m. on ESPN2. Practice will take place on Friday on ESPNU at 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., and then on Saturday on ESPN2 at 5 a.m.
2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, odds
|Driver
|Opening odds
|Driver
|Opening odds
|Lewis Hamilton
|-225
|Max Verstappen
|+200
|Valtteri Bottas
|+1600
|Sergio Perez
|+2800
|Charles Leclerc
|+6500
|Pierre Gasly
|+6500
|Lando Norris
|+6500
|Carlos Sainz
|+8000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+13000
|George Russell
|+10000
|Esteban Ocon
|+2500
|Fernando Alonso
|+2500
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+2500
|Sebastian Vettel
|+30000
|Lance Stroll
|+30000
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|+50000
|Kimi Raikkonen
|+50000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+50000
|Mick Schumacher
|+50000
|Nikita Mazepin
|+50000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.