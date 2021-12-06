F1 odds: Lewis Hamilton opens as sizable favorite to win Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula One has reached its season finale. The final F1 race of the season is scheduled for this Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix runs on Sunday, December 12 at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Lewis Hamilton enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225 and is followed by Max Verstappen at +200. Valtteri Bottas follows at +1600, but all eyes will be on Hamilton and Verstappen.

The two drivers are tied in the points race following this past Sunday’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, with 369.5 points. However, Hamilton has all the momentum coming into the final race. He’s won three straight races and coupled with Verstappen taking an in-race penalty, he made a key move late in Jeddah to pass Verstappen and secure the win. Outside of an entirely unexpected 9th place/10th place finish for the two drivers with a fastest lap playing into things, whomever finishes the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the better position will win the season-ending points title.

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday morning with the hour-long process starting at 8 a.m. on ESPN2. Practice will take place on Friday on ESPNU at 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., and then on Saturday on ESPN2 at 5 a.m.

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, odds Driver Opening odds Driver Opening odds Lewis Hamilton -225 Max Verstappen +200 Valtteri Bottas +1600 Sergio Perez +2800 Charles Leclerc +6500 Pierre Gasly +6500 Lando Norris +6500 Carlos Sainz +8000 Daniel Ricciardo +13000 George Russell +10000 Esteban Ocon +2500 Fernando Alonso +2500 Yuki Tsunoda +2500 Sebastian Vettel +30000 Lance Stroll +30000 Antonio Giovinazzi +50000 Kimi Raikkonen +50000 Nicholas Latifi +50000 Mick Schumacher +50000 Nikita Mazepin +50000

