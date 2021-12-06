When will 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists be announced? Who will be finalists?

The Heisman Trophy Trust will announce the winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy on Saturday, December 11, but in the meantime, we will soon find out which four finalists will travel to New York City for the presentation show.

The Heisman Trophy Trust announced it had distributed award ballots on Monday, November 29. They went out to 927 electors, which includes 870 college football media members and 57 living Heisman Trophy winners. Additionally, there is one overall fan vote, which takes place at http://nissanheismanhouse.com.

The Trust will announce the four finalists on Monday, December 6 in the evening. The deadline for receipt of ballots is 5 p.m. ET that day. I wouldn’t be surprised if the finalists were announced during the Monday Night Football pre-game show.

The one sure thing among the four finalists is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He’s expected to win the award. After that, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are likely finalists. Additional contenders include Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Jr., and Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.