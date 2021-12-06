Tyrod Taylor “week-to-week” with wrist injury, Davis Mills to start Week 14

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is sealing with a wrist injury that will keep him out this week and possibly more, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Taylor injured his wrist in Week 13, but was also benched for Davis Mills after putting up just five completions on 13 attempts for 45 yards and an interception. Mills wasn’t much better though, as he completed just 6-of-14 passes for 49 yards.

Mills will get the start this week against the Seattle Seahawks. That’s good news for the Seahawks, but it would have been good news either way, as the Texans are awful.

Fantasy football implications

Amazingly, Davis Mills had his best game against the New England Patriots, throwing for three touchdowns and over 300 yards. He has shown some upside, but he also has had awful games. Could getting back to starting give him a boost against a not-great Seahawks pass defense? Maybe, but I wouldn’t want to bet on it.