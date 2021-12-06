Jets WR Corey Davis to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis aggravated his groin injury in Week 13 and will undergo season-ending core muscle surgery, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Davis will end his 2021 season with 34 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns through nine games played.

The former fifth overall pick in 2017, Davis was a free agent acquisition last off season after spending four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Davis never lived up to expectations that his draft spot gave, but he did manage to put together a good contract year together, helping him get a good contract from the Jets. Statistically, he put up decent numbers, but dealt with injuries and was ultimately beaten out by Elijah Moore as the No. 1 receiver.

Fantasy football implications

Davis’ absence should keep Moore as the no-doubt No. 1 target and help keep him consistent and useful going into the fantasy football playoffs.