Darren Waller considered “day-to-day” heading into Week 14

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has gone from week-to-week with his knee and oblique injuries, to day-to-day, per Vic Tafur. Waller didn’t practice at all last week, so there is reason to be concerned about his ability to play this week versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but it looks like he will have a chance.

With Waller out, Foster Moreau has taken over as the lead tight end, but he hasn’t produced with just two receptions over the last two games. Waller has had a productive season, but has had trouble finding the end zone with only two touchdowns through 10 games and 84 targets.

Fantasy football implications

Waller should continue to see his 8+ targets per game, which makes him fantasy gold at the tight end position, so get him in your lineups as soon as he’s active. When he does return, it will likely subdue the big target numbers for Hunter Renfrow.