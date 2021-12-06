 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Darren Waller considered “day-to-day” heading into Week 14

We break down news that Darren Waller continues to deal with knee and oblique injuries. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

By Jovan C. Alford
Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bengals defeated the Raiders 32-13. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has gone from week-to-week with his knee and oblique injuries, to day-to-day, per Vic Tafur. Waller didn’t practice at all last week, so there is reason to be concerned about his ability to play this week versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but it looks like he will have a chance.

With Waller out, Foster Moreau has taken over as the lead tight end, but he hasn’t produced with just two receptions over the last two games. Waller has had a productive season, but has had trouble finding the end zone with only two touchdowns through 10 games and 84 targets.

Fantasy football implications

Waller should continue to see his 8+ targets per game, which makes him fantasy gold at the tight end position, so get him in your lineups as soon as he’s active. When he does return, it will likely subdue the big target numbers for Hunter Renfrow.

