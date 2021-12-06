 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Chargers place Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 list ahead of Week 14

We break down the news that Keenan Allen has been placed on the COVID-19 list. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers argues a non-call with a referee during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been placed on the COVID-19 list with a positive test, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If he is vaccinated, he will have a shot at getting two negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to play. With a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, he will also get an extra day to get those tests. If he is not vaccinated, he would miss at least 10 days before returning.

Allen has been playing well this season, and he got off the touchdown dole with two touchdown receptions against the Bengals on Sunday. On the season he has 86 receptions for 929 yards and four touchdowns through 12 games.

If he can’t go on Monday, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton and Josh Palmer would all be in store for an uptick in targets. Williams would of course be the main man, but Guyton is coming off a breakout game and could keep it going.

More From DraftKings Nation